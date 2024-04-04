Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $436.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.85 and a 12-month high of $440.64.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.83.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

