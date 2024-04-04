Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 682 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18.

On Thursday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $156.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.27 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average is $139.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

