Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,774,600 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 2,602,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27,746.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amplifon has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

