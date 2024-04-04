Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,774,600 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 2,602,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27,746.0 days.
Amplifon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amplifon has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.44.
About Amplifon
