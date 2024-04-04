Analysts Set Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $119.44

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG opened at $103.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24. Bunge Global has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

