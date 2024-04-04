Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Price Target at $10.58

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

