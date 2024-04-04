Analysts Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) PT at $178.85

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $162.97 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,340 shares of company stock worth $3,013,601. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

