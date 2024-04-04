Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price at $50.63

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $602,280,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.