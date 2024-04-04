Analysts Set Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) PT at $64.00

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.17.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $408.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.22. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jasper Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

