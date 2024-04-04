Analysts Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Target Price at $11.72

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 220,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 150,381 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $2.65 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

