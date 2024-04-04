Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $109.67

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Post alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. Post has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $107.67.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,085 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 12.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth $26,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Free Report

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.