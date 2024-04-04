Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $155.21

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

ROST stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Ross Stores by 62.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 35,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,797,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.