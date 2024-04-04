Analysts Set Softcat plc (LON:SCT) PT at GBX 1,420

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,420 ($17.83).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Softcat in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.70) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,589 ($19.95) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,837.50, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,509.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,401.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150 ($14.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,640 ($20.59).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Softcat’s payout ratio is 4,642.86%.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

