Analysts Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) PT at $7.57

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 616.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 123,419 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 436,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $514.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

