Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $111.00

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $116.04 on Monday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $116.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $187,123,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

