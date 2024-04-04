Analysts Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) PT at $119.17

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $133.56 on Monday. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $134.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,100.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $4,161,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

