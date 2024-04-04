Analysts Set Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target at $15.58

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

TRIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,222.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,675,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 834,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Trinity Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 796,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 103,476 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $671.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.81%.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

