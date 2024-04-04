Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Target Price at $457.86

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $457.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $415.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $342.59 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.