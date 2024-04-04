Analyzing First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) & Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Mid Bancshares and Norwood Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.51%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

47.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Norwood Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Norwood Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 17.82% 10.71% 1.06% Norwood Financial 16.17% 9.64% 0.78%

Volatility & Risk

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Norwood Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $386.95 million 1.92 $68.93 million $3.17 9.80 Norwood Financial $103.66 million 1.98 $16.76 million $2.07 12.22

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwood Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Norwood Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; employee benefit services for businesses; and farm management and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; construction financing; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; personal and business credit services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates branches in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as automated teller machines. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.