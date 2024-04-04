Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

ANVS has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ANVS opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

