Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.
ANVS has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
