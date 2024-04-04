Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 13,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

AM opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.