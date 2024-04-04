Antony Spring Sells 14,859 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antony Spring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Antony Spring sold 3,075 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $62,361.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE M opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

