Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is LVW Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,665,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 146,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,429,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $275,149,000 after purchasing an additional 179,090 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 924,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $178,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $169.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.78 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day moving average is $182.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

