Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien Sells 54,732 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AAPL stock opened at $169.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $159.78 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

