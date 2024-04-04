Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

