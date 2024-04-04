AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 50,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 78.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 351,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 568,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 207,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

