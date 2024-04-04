Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 580 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $169,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.7 %

ANET stock opened at $298.79 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.63. The firm has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

