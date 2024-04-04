Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 1,040 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $298.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.66 and a 200 day moving average of $236.63. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

