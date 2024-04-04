Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 228.95% from the company’s previous close.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

