Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 792,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Ashland by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

