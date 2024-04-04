ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 582,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.9 days.

ASOS Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

