ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 582,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.9 days.
ASOS Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.40.
About ASOS
