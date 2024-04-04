Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 34,170 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Spire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Spire by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spire by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 229,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE SR opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

