Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Update

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 417,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

ATRA opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

