Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Baytex Energy Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.65.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE opened at C$5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Stories

