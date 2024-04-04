Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlanticus by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atlanticus by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Articles

