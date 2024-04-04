Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Insider Ian Shakil Sells 58,978 Shares

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ian Shakil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $129,895.64.

AUGX stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of -0.16. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

AUGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Augmedix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Augmedix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Augmedix by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 639,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Augmedix by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,347 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

