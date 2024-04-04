AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives $13.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Daniel Drees sold 17,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $229,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 750,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,686.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,010,167 shares of company stock worth $39,077,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

