Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

AXNX opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -535.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Axonics’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,931.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,103,931.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,836 shares of company stock worth $5,563,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 200.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

