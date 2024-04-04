Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 158.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

