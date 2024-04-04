Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $12.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.76.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZUL

Azul Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Azul

AZUL stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 721.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 66.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.