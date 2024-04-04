Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $295.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

