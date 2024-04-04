Barclays Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $180.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $163.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.40.

NYSE DOV opened at $174.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $178.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

