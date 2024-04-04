Barclays Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $105.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

EMR opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 45.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

