Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Amy Simon Sells 7,157 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $229,954.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,028,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

