Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.66, but opened at $30.65. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 169,873 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $2,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,801,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares in the company, valued at $33,801,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,669 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after buying an additional 1,060,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after buying an additional 715,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after buying an additional 715,911 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

