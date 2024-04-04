Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $509.34 and a 200-day moving average of $472.47. The company has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

