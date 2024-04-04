Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
NASDAQ:BETRW opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Better Home & Finance
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.