Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:BETRW opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

