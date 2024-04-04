Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Shares Down 4%

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.45). 49,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 40,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.47).

Bigblu Broadband Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.08 million, a PE ratio of -514.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bigblu Broadband

In other Bigblu Broadband news, insider Christopher Mills bought 60,000 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($30,881.25). Insiders own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

