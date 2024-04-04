BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Releases Earnings Results

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
BioForce Nanosciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BFNH opened at $1.66 on Thursday. BioForce Nanosciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of -1.65.
BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioForce Nanosciences
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- Stock Average Calculator
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.