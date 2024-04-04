BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Releases Earnings Results

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BFNH opened at $1.66 on Thursday. BioForce Nanosciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of -1.65.

Get BioForce Nanosciences alerts:

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing.

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.