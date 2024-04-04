BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sarah Aebersold Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sarah Aebersold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sarah Aebersold sold 58 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $1,006.30.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sarah Aebersold sold 336 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $5,748.96.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $784.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

