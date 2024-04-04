BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

